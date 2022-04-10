wx

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

