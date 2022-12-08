wx

While it does look much colder just beyond this period, most of next week looks warm and wet. A fairly strong storm is expected to move through the Great Lakes midweek and we could well have above-normal temperatures just ahead of that system. Highs in the 50s are in play. Much colder weather follows this system, possibly with an extended period of lake-effect snow.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

