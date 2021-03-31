Today: Sunny, with a high near 40. West-northwest wind 14 to 17 mph.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers between 9 and 10 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.