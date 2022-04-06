Today: Showers, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 48. South-southeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
