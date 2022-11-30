A wind advisory for much of Michigan, including Ottawa County, remains in effect through this evening. Gusts of 45 mph or more are possible.
Today: Snow showers likely, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 .m. Cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 30 by 3 p.m. Breezy, with a west wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.