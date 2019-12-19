Grand Haven forecast

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. South wind 11 to 17 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 11 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
