Today
Sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
A chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday
Rain likely after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 44.
Thursday Night
Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Friday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
