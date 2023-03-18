Snow showers and blowing snow will impact travel all day today. Generally 2-4 inches is expected in the heavier snow showers with some amounts over 4 inches possible in southwest Michigan. Gusty winds and falling snow will reduce visibility significantly at times. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 2 a.m. Sunday.
Grand Haven today: Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. High near 27. Blustery, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
