A wind advisory is in effect until 7 tonight, with gusts up to 55 mph possible.
Today: Rain showers before 1 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Temperatures falling to around 37 by 1 p.m. Windy, with a south-southwest wind 21 to 26 mph becoming southwest 27 to 32 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.