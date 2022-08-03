Thunderstorms are possible at any point during the day today. Locally damaging winds are the greater threat, though large hail or a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. If thunderstorms do not develop until late in the day, muggy conditions can be expected with a heat index near 100 degrees in some parts of the state.
A warning for high waves, rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee is in effect today through early Thursday morning.
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 86. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Low around 69. South-southwest wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North-northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east-northeast after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
