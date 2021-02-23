Today: A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 36. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south-southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
