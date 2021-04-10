Today: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. High near 66. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 45. Breezy, with a north-northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
