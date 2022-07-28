Waterfront Stadium shows

Grand Parade

Kids Parade

Fireworks Extravaganza

Cardboard Boat Race

Car show

Community Picnic at CG Park

Ship tours

Kids Day at Mulligan's Hollow

Senior Day at Mulligan's Hollow

Ultimate Air Dogs

Street Dance

Downtown carnival

Waterball

Craft Fair at Central Park

Walk of GH Coast Guard History

National Coast Guard Memorial Service

When it's over and everyone's gone home

An event not mentioned above

Vote

View Results