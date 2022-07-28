A warning for hazardous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph north to Manistee is in effect today and through 2 a.m. Friday. High wave action and strong currents are expected.
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. West-northwest wind 7 to 14 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West-northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high around 80.
