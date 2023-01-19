Today: Rain before noon, then a chance of rain after 4 p.m. High near 42. East-southeast wind 9 to 17 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain before 1 a.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain between 1 and 4 a.m., then snow likely after 4 a.m. Low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
