Additional light snow is expected today into Friday with the passage of an Arctic cold front and lake-effect snow showers that will follow it. Cold air surges back into the region during this time. Travel will be impacted due to the light snow and very cold temperatures. Highs on Friday will hold in the single digits above zero in some West Michigan locations. Lows for early Saturday will fall to below zero readings in some areas.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 11 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
