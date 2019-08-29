Grand Haven forecast

A warning for dangerous swimming conditions and currents in Lake Michigan off beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee, including Grand Haven State Park, remains in effect until 8 p.m. today.
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 77. South-southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 9 to 14 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North-northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
