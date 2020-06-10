How hot was it Tuesday? Grand Rapids tied its record high for June 9 at 93 degrees, while Muskegon broke its record for the day by hitting 97.
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 2 and 5 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South-southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
