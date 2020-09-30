Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 21 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
