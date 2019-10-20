Grand Haven forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light east-northeast wind becoming east-southeast 8 to 13 mph in the evening.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy and breezy, with a low around 47.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy and breezy, with a high only around 50.
