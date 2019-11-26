Grand Haven forecast

Today: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West-northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
Tonight: Rain, mainly after 8 p.m. Temperature falling to near 42 by 8 p.m., then rising to around 48 during the remainder of the night. East wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Rain before 8 a.m., then showers likely, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. High near 50. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy, with a northwest wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
