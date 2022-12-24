A blizzard warning remains in effect through this evening. Travel remains very dangerous.
Today: Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. High near 18. Wind chill values as low as minus 3. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Christmas Eve: Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Christmas Day: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 22. West-northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night: Cloudy, with a low around 15.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 23.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.
