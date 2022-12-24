Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. High 19F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with occasional snow showers. Significant blowing and drifting snow. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.