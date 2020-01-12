Grand Haven forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high around 40.
