Grand Haven forecast

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m. Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North-northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north-northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
