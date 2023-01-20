Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.