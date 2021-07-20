A warning for high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches in Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties is in effect from this evening through Wednesday morning.
North winds will increase late in the day to 15-25 mph, which will build waves heights to 3-5 feet this evening. North sides of north piers will be the most dangerous places to swim, such as at Holland State Park and North Beach at South Haven.
