Grand Haven forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light south wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 16 to 25 mph.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a southwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 17 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.