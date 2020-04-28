Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west-southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., then showers after 3 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 48. East-southeast wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
