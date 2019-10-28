Grand Haven forecast

Today
A 20 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 48. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tonight
Rain, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 41. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Rain, mainly before 8 a.m. High near 48. Northwest wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of rain before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of rain after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Thursday
Rain likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night
Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday
Rain likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
