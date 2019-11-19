Grand Haven forecast

Today: A slight chance of showers or drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 43. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A slight chance of drizzle before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 39. South-southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Showers likely after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Showers. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
