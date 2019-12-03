Grand Haven forecast

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West-northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West-northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
