A winter weather advisory is in effect for southern Michigan from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. today (Wednesday). Total snow accumulations of 3-6 inches is expected in Eaton, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson counties.
For the Grand Haven area today: Snow showers, mainly after 7 a.m. High near 33. East-northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
