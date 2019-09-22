Grand Haven forecast

Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. High near 70. Southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then showers likely. Low around 58. West-southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
