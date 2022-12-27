Travel conditions Thursday morning and much of the day could be hazardous due to areas of fog and icy roads. Rain and warmer temperatures will cause a rapid melting of snow by the weekend. This could lead to areas of standing water on roads. Also, any river ice that has developed may break apart, leading to an increased potential for ice jams.
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. South-southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
