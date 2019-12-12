Grand Haven forecast

A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect from this morning through 7 a.m. Friday for the immediate Lake Michigan shore in Ottawa, Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties.
The National Weather Service says minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding are expected. Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected.
Today: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of drizzle after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: Drizzle likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 40. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 38. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
