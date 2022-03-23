Windy with showers this morning then thundershowers developing during the afternoon hours. Winds becoming lighter. High 51F. ESE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. East-southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
