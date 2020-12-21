Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow this evening. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.