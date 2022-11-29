Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Rain showers before 4 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 29. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
