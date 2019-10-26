Grand Haven forecast

Today: Rain after 2 p.m. High near 53. East wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 47. East wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain before 2 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West-northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
