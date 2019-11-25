Grand Haven forecast

Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Showers. Low around 40. East wind 9 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 10 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thanksgiving Day
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Friday Night
Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday
Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40.
Saturday Night
Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
