Grand Haven forecast

Today: Snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West-northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south-southwest after midnight.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 30. South wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday night: Snow showers. Low around 26. South-southwest wind 8 to 17 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
