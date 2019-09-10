Grand Haven forecast

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West-southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
