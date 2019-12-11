Grand Haven forecast

Today: Snow showers likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 19. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with temperatures rising to around 23 by 3 a.m. West-northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south-southeast after midnight.
Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 p.m., mixing with rain after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. South-southeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South-southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 40.
