Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. North-northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as minus 1. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as minus 1. East-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Friday night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high around 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.