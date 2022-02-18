Today: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south-southwest 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as minus 3. Windy, with a south-southwest wind 28 to 32 mph becoming west-northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.