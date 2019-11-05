Grand Haven forecast

Today: A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after noon, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 35. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
