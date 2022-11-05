Winds will become very gusty today. Gusts up to 55 mph will be likely, with the strongest winds along the lakeshore north of Muskegon. These winds will bring down a few tree limbs, blow loose objects around and could cause a few power outages.
Today: Showers, mainly before 5 p.m. Temperature rising to around 60 by noon, then falling to around 55 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
