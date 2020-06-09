Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Low around 66. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and 1 inch possible.
