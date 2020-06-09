Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.