Grand Haven forecast

Today: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South-southeast wind around 8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
