There is a small chance for a rain shower or isolated thunderstorm today, mainly inland away from Lake Michigan. The threat for rain today though is very small and most areas will remain dry. That theme will continue through the work week as dry weather is forecast through Friday. Highs this week will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light northwest wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 7 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
