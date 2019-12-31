Grand Haven forecast

A winter weather advisory remains in effect through this evening. A flood advisory for the Grand River at Robinson Township is in effect until at least this afternoon.
Today: Snow and patchy blowing snow. High near 32. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Tonight: Snow likely before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West-northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
New Year's Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high around 40.
